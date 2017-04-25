Tesla to expand charging stations in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – Tesla plans to double their super-charging stations worldwide from 5,000 to 10,000. That means more places to plug in, in Missouri.

Right now, the St. Louis area has one tesla supercharger station. But two more are on the way and plans are to have one of them ready this summer.

This is tesla's charging station in St. Charles. On Zumbehl, next to Interstate 70 in the Bogey Hills Shopping Center. It’s the only one in the St. Louis area but that will soon be changing.

“This is a little bit out of the way but you go where the charging stations are, no other choice.”, said David Ostrander.

Tesla will be adding a new station in St. Louis, a representative with company says they haven’t determined where that spot will be yet, plus they also have plans to build a new dealership, which will be a service center store in chesterfield at the former kemp auto museum.

David Ostrander is from northern Illinois but drives through St. Louis frequently doing business. He says charging is simple and only takes about 30-40 minutes.

“It’s very convenient. The map inside the car tells you where all the charging stations are, so it tells you also how much charge you have left.”

Ostrander says his Model S gets 275 miles in between charging. Owners also have a charging cord to use at their home.

Tesla also plans to have 15,000 destination charging connectors by the end of the year. That includes wall charging stations at hotels, resorts and restaurants. And those will be in Missouri as well.

Besides St. Charles, tesla has stations in Columbia, Joplin, Rolla, Miner and Springfield.

New locations will be in St. Louis, Kansas City, Osage Beach and Bethany.