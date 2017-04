Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal 2-alarm fire in North St. Louis County. The fire happened in the 11000 block of Village North Drive at the Village North Retirement Community around 5:20 pm.

Authorities say a resident died in a second-floor apartment.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.