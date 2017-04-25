Prowler with ladder frightens Wildwood woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a prowling incident after a Wildwood woman reported seeing a man on a ladder outside her bathroom window.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred April 24 around 10:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Timber Tree Court.

It’s believed the suspect, a Caucasian man in his late teens or early 20s, was near the victim’s residence for about an hour, Granda said. The suspect also took a chair from the victim’s patio and stationed it beyond the wood line behind the house so he could sit and watch the victim.

Police said the ladder did not belong to the woman. They believe it was taken from a nearby neighbor and hope to return the ladder to its owner.

Granda said three other prowler incidents occurred in Wildwood between January 31 and February 5. The cases all took place in the same subdivision. The suspect in those cases matches the description of this recent incident.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.