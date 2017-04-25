Police seek help to identify murder suspect

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis police department is asking for the publics’ help to identify a person of interest in a murder investigation. Police say the subject is an African-America male wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in the 5300 block of West Florissant on April 9th.

It’s believed the man is driving a tan Toyota Camry with a temporary license in the rear window. Police also want to take look at another vehicle, possibly a gray Buick Century. Both cars have heavy body damage and missing hub caps.

If anyone has information on the individual and/or vehicles, please call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.