Police: Body found encased in concrete is missing Fulton man

FULTON, MO (KPLR) – The search for a missing Fulton man quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

On the morning of April 14th Fulton police officers got a call that Carl DeBrodie had walked away from the Second Chance Group Home, an assisted living center.

A family member said DeBrodie was 31-years-old but functioned at the level of a 7-year-old.

Officers quickly launched a search and said by noon it was clear to them that DeBrodie had been missing for much longer than they were being told.

“Comments from employees about the time frame he may have last been seen, and some other things I don’t want to say because it is an ongoing investigation made it apparent to us that he had been going longer than 30 minutes that morning,” said Lt. Bill Ladwig.

Officers said they also found it strange that the ownership of the group home was set to change hands that morning. A half-hour after DeBrodie was reported missing Second Chance Group Home would be taken over by Fink and Associates.

Family members said as soon as they heard DeBrodie was missing they knew something wasn`t right.

“That wasn`t the Carl that I knew and he had difficulties in walking and he would not have gone out in the woods or any place like that,” said DeBrodie’s Aunt Carol Samson.

Exactly one week after being reported missing officers searched a storage unit in Fulton. Inside they found DeBrodie’s body in a shipping container filled with cement.

Right now, officers can’t speculate how long the body may have been in the storage unit. They are waiting for results from an autopsy that was done Tuesday.

Ladwig could not comment on a connection between the storage unit and Second Chance Group Home.

He said they have interviewed multiple people are expecting to make arrests in this case soon.

The phone number for Second Chance Group Home is no longer in service.