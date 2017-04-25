× Missouri Supreme Court declines to rehear minimum wage dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KPLR) – The Missouri Supreme Court announced Tuesday it would not rehear the case involving St. Louis’ push to raise the minimum wage to $11 by 2018.

The state’s high court ruled last month that the city had the authority to make the increase, after a lower court ruled in favor of business groups who argued that state law mandates a $7.65 wage.

How and exactly when the city will make the move to $11 is still unclear. A spokesman for Mayor Krewson did not have a comment Tuesday night.