Hundreds evacuated after fire at St. Charles hotel

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - A fire forced more than 100 people out of an extended stay hotel in St. Charles early Tuesday morning.

St. Charles City police were on the scene at the InTown Suite located at Interstate 70 and Highway 94. Fire sparked on the ground level outside of the hotel and quickly spread up the three-story building and through the roof.

Since the fire was mainly outside the building, the alarm did not sound. Police alerted the fire department of the situation, then an officer went inside and physically pulled the fire alarm to alert the residents, many of whom were in bed.

St. Charles City Fire Chief Craig Dodson said they got the call just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters from several departments responded to the two-alarm fire.

Police officers and firefighters worked together to evacuate 175 people, including residents in wheelchairs.

The building inspector from St. Charles determined six units were affected, and all six were occupied at the time of the fire. Dodson said the damage is "not severe," but the electricity and gas had to be shut off to those units.

All residents were allowed to return to their rooms, except for the six units damaged in the fire. Residents in three of those units were later able to return to their rooms. By 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, four people from three units were still displaced.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.