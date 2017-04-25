HSMO opens state-of-the-art facility in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KPLR) – The Humane Society of Missouri hosted a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for its newest facility in Maryland Heights – the Best Buddy Adoption Center and Animal Medical Center of Mid-America.

“The closest thing we have to angels in our lives are our dogs and our cats and our rabbits,” said actor John O’Hurley.

The former Seinfeld actor was on hand to help cut the ribbon and open the state-of-the-art pet stop at the corner of Page and Schultz that features up-to-date accommodations for any animal of any size.

“It doubles the animal capacity we’re able to handle and help,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “In addition, we have quadrupled the amount of space at this facility.”

The two-story, 44,000 square-foot facility has the space to hold more than 400 animals under natural lighting. This means more room for dogs or cats that might be camera shy.

“Well after 10 years of planning, I think they deserve a good pat on the back for what is now probably the most state-of-the-art animal center in the United States,” O’Hurley said.

The $16 million facility was built thanks to donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations.