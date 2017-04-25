Fight on school bus leads to serious crash in Mascoutah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, IL (KPLR) - A head-on collision Tuesday near Mascoutah involving a school bus and a box truck sent nine people to the hospital, including eight children.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened after the bus driver became distracted from some sort of altercation involving kids on the bus. This all took place just before 8 a.m. on Highway 161 outside of Mascoutah.

The Mascoutah school bus was east on 161 while a box truck was west on the highway. Illinois State Police said there was a confrontation on the bus between students that distracted the 74-year-old bus driver. At that point, the bus drifted into the other lane of the two-lane road and collided with the box truck.

Eight middle school students were taken to hospitals as a precaution. Officials said their injuries didn't appear to be serious.

The box truck driver, a 47-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. Authorities said one of his arms was badly injured.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 have reached out to Illinois State Police for an update on the box truck driver but have not gotten any updates yet. We also asked the superintendent if he has questions about the action of the school bus driver. He said he'll look into those actions, but said the man is an experienced driver with a clean driving record. The bus driver has been put on leave for the time being.