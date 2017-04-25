Child, woman struck during police chase at St. Louis Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - A child and woman were struck during a police chase at the East Terminal of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m.

According to Cpl. Tameika Sanders, a spokeswoman for the Normandy Police Department, an officer was conducting routine traffic duty along westbound Interstate 70 when he observed a vehicle commit a moving violation. The officer received information that the vehicle in question had been stolen in an armed carjacking from St. Louis City and began a pursuit to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle exited I-70 at the airport and struck a bystander vehicle occupied by a woman and child.

Three people were arrested at the scene. A firearm was located inside the suspect vehicle.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Lambert International Boulevard were closed. As a result, shuttle buses were stuck at the airport and travelers could not get to and from the terminal by vehicle. Passengers had to be let out blocks away from the airport and walk to the terminal with their luggage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol initially reported the child died as a result of the crash. However, authorities later corrected that information, saying the child was given life-saving treatment at the scene and rushed to a hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the pursuit.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.