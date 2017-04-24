× With Greitens signature, Uber and Lyft can operate throughout Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR)- Uber, Lyft, and any other ride sharing service can now operate statewide in Missouri. On Monday at St. Charles Community College, Governor Eric Greitens signed House Bill 13, allowing ride share services to operate without regulations.

Grietens said, “Uber told us the minute we signed the bill they would create thousands of jobs in the state of Missouri, launching in St. Charles and statewide.”

Uber even sent out notices letting people know they were now operating in St. Charles. To use it, you have to download the Uber smartphone app, create an account, and add payment information. Then you can click a button on your phone and get a ride within minutes.

Bill Eigel, a Missouri state senator from St. Charles County said, “My constituents are excited and this is making good on promises we made on November 8th that we would bring more businesses and opportunity to Missouri. This is a good day.”

This legislation allows any transportation network company to operate in the state. Lyft says they are also getting ready to launch all across Missouri.

Greitens said, “This provides convenience for people and for students and vets coming home and transitioning, for people that have part time jobs and also make a little extra income. I’m happy to make this happened.”

The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission, which has opposed ride-sharing businesses, says the commission will start working with people to make sure the new set up accommodates everyone.

“For years people have been fighting for this to happen in Missouri,” added Greitens. “ I’m pleased. And we told people we were going to Jeff City and be different and that’s what we’ve done.”

To operate, each transportation network company will have to make known its rules in conducting driver background checks and pay a licensing fee. Drivers would also be required to pay the city’s earnings tax and $4 pickup fees at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.