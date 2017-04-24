Shooting at 7-Eleven kills man, wounds woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Two people were shot at a convenience store early Monday morning in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis. One of the victims died from their injuries.

Police got a call about a shooting around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at the corner of Bates Street and Virginia Avenue. According to police, a man who was shot was not conscious or breathing when first responders arrived on the scene. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the man died at the hospital.

Police said a woman who was shot in the leg was conscious and breathing. She was also taken to a hospital and is considered stable at this time.

A witness tells FOX 2, a man ran out of the 7-Eleven saying it was being robbed. The witness said they then heard "nine or ten shots." The witness then heard a woman yelling for help and saw a man`s body lying in the parking lot.

Homicide detectives were on the scene canvassing the area and collecting evidence for about two hours. Evidence markers could be seen in the parking lot outside the front door.

Detectives were also looking at a car parked across the street from the store. The car was later towed from the scene.

A corporate representative for 7-Eleven said the store is open for business.