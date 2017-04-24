× Pay It Forward: Man volunteers time and money fixing up neighborhood homes

(KPLR) – On National Volunteer Week, our Pay It Forward report shines a light on a local man who volunteers his time and talent in fixing up homes.

Michael Uhlmeyer believes he has been given a second chance at life, so he wants to give others a second chance.

Uhlmeyer was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 30. He shut down his real estate business, underwent surgery, and spent a year-and-a-half in bed. At 34, his gratefulness for good health has turned into a mission to help others.

“You know, God kept me here for a reason and to try to help people. And, you know, I’m in a position where I’m able to do that, and I’m healthy and feel good, and I just kind of want to and give that to people that could use a little help,” Uhlmeyer said.

Uhlmeyer has transformed Tiawana Thompson’s house with a rebuilt enclosed porch, new drywall paint, a new floor, new steps, and a new door, an outside motion detector, as well as lighting and landscaping.

Uhlmeyer said he’s working on other homes in the neighborhood, redoing the entire front of one home for little or no cost. He said he plans to use his $500 Pay It Forward award to help more homeowners.

“It’ll probably go back into the community somewhere, shape, or form,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who need help with landscaping and things. It’s something I can definitely to put to good use.”

