Parents distraught after 7-year-old son struck by car and killed

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The parents of a 7-year-old killed in south St. Louis made a plea for justice Monday.

Jimmy Moorehead and Johnika Davis said Demond Moorehead was their only son. Demond was struck by a car while riding his bike late Sunday afternoon on Michigan Avenue.

Demond's father saw him bleeding in the street after the accident. His mother is due to give birth to his baby brother in July.

Both parents remain distraught of over the accident that took their child’s life, but they are also grateful to those who were at the scene and at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital who tried to save their little boy.

“My baby's gone. He's not coming back,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy Moorehead said he'd taken Demond to play with his 7-year-old cousin, who ended up seeing Demond get run over. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Schirmer and Michigan.

Demond’s parents said there's confusion about who was actually driving the red Jeep that hit Demond.

Demond's cousin said a man was driving the vehicle, but his parents said police have told him it was a female. The boy's parents want answers and, above all else, justice.

His father said the tires of that same red Jeep screeched as it sped away from the curb around the corner from the accident scene.

“I just want justice for my son. He was my only son ... He was looking forward to seeing his little brother. I'm just so heartbroken," said Johnika Davis.

Police haven't ruled out charges in this case and said the driver is cooperating. But the question of who was driving the Jeep is being disputed by the parents, who said there's surveillance video that shows it.

Police have yet to confirm if such a video exists, but said they're looking for additional witnesses and suspects.

Grief counselors were made available at the Rogers Elementary School in Mehlville for staff and students.