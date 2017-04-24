× Million-dollar winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Sauget

SAUGET, IL (KPLR) – A gas station in Sauget sold a $1.1 million winning ticket for Sunday night’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing, the Illinois Lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at Phillips 66 at 2400 Mississippi Avenue. The gas station will receive a bonus of $11,000—one percent of the prize amount—for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 11, 16, 20, 22, and 34.

Illinois Lottery authorities advise any lottery winner to immediately sign the back of their ticket and keep it stored in a safe location until they can visit one of the organization’s five prize centers located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Rockford, or Springfield.

Lucky Day Lotto drawings occur twice a day, seven days a week.