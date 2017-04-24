Florissant swears in first African-American alderman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO (KPLR) – In one of St. Louis county's most historic cities, the first African-American member of the Florissant City Council was sworn-in.

At Monday night’s city council meeting Robert Parson, Jr. was sworn in serve on city council, the first African-American to ever run for the position.

Parson will be serving as the alderman for the city’s 8th ward.

According to city officials every 10 years the city is required to gather census data from the county and reevaluate how their wards the distributed.

Florissant did this around 2011 and then in 2015 got a notice form the NAACP encouraging them to re-district their wards.

After taking another look, city officials realized that the information they were provided in 2011 was incorrect and they again changed their wards around.

Parson is the only African-American to ever run for city office, which seems surprising in a city where one in four residents are African-American.