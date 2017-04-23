Police investigating murder-suicide in West County

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – St. Louis County Police are investing apparent murder-suicide in West St. Louis County. A spokesperson for the department says officers were called to check on the welfare of a couple living in the 900 block of Parma Drive around 7:15 am Sunday morning.

Officers had to force their way into the home and found a male, 83 and a female, 80, deceased from gunshot wounds.

The names of both victims are being withheld till next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information in regards to the investigation, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)