Family, friends remember 18-year-old girl identified in fatal I-270 wreck

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - 18-year-old Kaylee Priscu has been identified as the victim in Friday's fatal wreck on Interstate 270 near Interstate 70. Family and friends tell Fox2 News Prisu was young and full of life.

"She was just a sweet girl" said friend Hannah Heltzel. "Really caring, really thoughtful and a really nice girl" she said. "She had her head on straight... really good girl- especially for 18; very mature girl for her age" Heltzel said.

Heltzel had only known Priscu for a couple of months as the two became ring girls with the Gateway Fighting Series. Her parents say it was the happiest she'd ever been. They also say her smile was infectious.​

"She made everyone happy and put others before herself." said Heltzel.

"We didn't anticipate that it would be someone we knew. The news really hit hard for a lot of us" said Jarod Daniels-Block.

Block owns the Gateway Fighting Series and is now doing his part to honor Kaylee's legacy and help her grieving family.

"I believe every single life is precious and she was on her way to fulfill a commitment she had with our company and because of that I want to try to offset some of the costs that might burden the family who's lost a loved one" he said. "So anything we can do to help is what we're going to do" he said.

Gateway Fighting Series posted the following about an upcoming event where some proceeds will go to Kaylee's family:

On June 23 we will be offering a special pricing at $40 per ticket through online purchase only at www.cagetix.com this pricing will go directly to her family, this will include a ticket to the event, a GFS tee shirt and the chance to support a grieving family. They will be up this coming week for purchase, we want to raise as much as we can for her.

The www.cagetix.com service is up and running the Kaylee Priscu price point, select Gateway Fighting Series June 23, then select no fighter preference, and then select Kaylee Priscu Benefit tickets​.