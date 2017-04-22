Endangered person advisory issued for infant after father assaults mother and flees with child

KANSAS CITY, MO (KPLR) – Police in Kansas City Missouri have issued an endangered persons alert for an infant. Police say 2 suspects forced their way into the mother’s home, assaulted her and took the baby. One of suspects is believed to be the baby’s father.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm Saturday at an apartment on Bales Avenue near 95th Street.

Officers dispatched to the scene say a weapon was involved in assault.

The child’s mother, Kyanna Edmonds told police the infant’s father and her nephew threatened her with a gun and fled with 2-month-old Jordon Pierce, Jr.

The suspects have been identified as Jordon Pierce, 24, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 lbs., and Kenyon Robinson, age 20.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pierce and Robinson are asked to call the Kansas City police at Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5150 or 911.