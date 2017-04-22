EMT rescues girl who fell from back of bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISON, AR (KHBS) - A local volunteer firefighter comes to the rescue after a little girl falls out of the back of a bus.

His dash camera was running the entire time.

In the video, you can see the little girl, and the quick actions he took to save her.

We want to warn you, this video is very difficult to watch, and we will only be showing it in its entirety one time.

This is dash camera video from Ryan Ciampoli, a licensed EMT and volunteer firefighter for Crawford County.

"I saw it happening, and it blew my mind, it was like I wasn't even seeing what I was seeing."

You can see he is driving down Highway 65 in Harrison when the back door of that bus flings open.

Hanging on to it, is a 4-year-old girl.

She falls to the pavement, and the bus continues to drive away.

Ciampoli immediately went into action.

"Obviously you want to leave her there, if she’s not in danger, but obviously we're in the middle of a state highway, so I couldn't leave her just laying there."

Ciampoli says she was unconscious at first - but started to wake up when he approached her.

He picked her up - and carried her off the road where they laid her on a truck bed in a nearby parking lot - and got to work keeping her conscious and checking her vitals.

"Then the shock kicked in in her little body and she started kicking and screaming and "where's my mommy?" And things like that, stuff like that is really heartbreaking."

It took about 5 minutes for paramedics to get to the scene and transport the child to the hospital.

Her mother tells 40/29 news she has a broken jaw and will need surgery - but is expected to be okay.

Ciampoli was in the right place, at the right time, but he says he urges everyone to take a first responder class - for situations just like this one.

"It can happen anywhere anytime; never would you think driving down the road, that something like that would happen."

The girl's mother says she is not blaming the driver of the bus.

She says right now she wants to focus on her daughter's recovery.

The girl's father says she should be released from the hospital on Monday.