Distracted driving simulator will show you the dangers of unfocused driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO (KPLR) - FOX 2 encourages drivers to take a personal pledge toMany people think they can text and drive, call and drive, eat and drive safely. But a spin in our Distracted Driving Simulator will show you that the opposite is true.

On Saturday, April 22, test your distracted driving response times in a free Distracted Driving Simulator from 11am – 2pm at West County Center in Macy’s Court. This is especially a good idea for teenage drivers who are just starting to get a feel for the road.

Join FOX 2 and take a personal pledge to STOP DISTRACTED DRIVING.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our goal is simple:

• Change behavior in St. Louis.

• Prevent unnecessary accidents.

• SAVE LIVES.

What you need to know about Distracted Driving:

Every year, about 421,000 people are injured in crashes that have involved a driver who was distracted in some way.

in crashes that have involved a driver who was distracted in some way. Each year, over 330,000 accidents caused by texting while driving lead to severe injuries . This means that over 78% of all distracted drivers are distracted because they have been texting while driving.

. This means that over 78% of all distracted drivers are distracted because they have been texting while driving. 1 out of 4 car accidents in the US are caused by texting while driving.

in the US are caused by texting while driving. Texting and driving is 6 times more likely to get you in an accident than drunk driving.

to get you in an accident than drunk driving. It takes an average of three seconds after a driver’s mind is taken off the road for any road accident to occur.

Reading a text message while driving successfully distracts a driver for a minimum of five seconds each time.

The average speed in the US is about 55 mph. In five seconds to read a text, means that the driver travels the length of a football field without looking at the road , or being distracted.

, or being distracted. When you text while driving, the time that you spend with your eyes off the road increases by about 400% .

. The chances of a crash because of any reason is increased by 23 times when you are texting.

when you are texting. When polled, 77% of adults and 55% of teenage drivers say that they can easily manage texting while driving.