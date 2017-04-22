Actress Erin Moran of TV’s ‘Happy Days’ dead at 56

(CNN) — Actress Erin Moran, best known for her kid sister role in the ’70s sitcom “Happy Days,” has died. Authorities in Indiana found her body Saturday afternoon after getting a 911 call at 4:07 p.m. for “an unresponsive female,” the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said. She was 56. Developing story. More to come.
