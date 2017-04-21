Young cancer patient gets day out of hospital with trip to the movie theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) – A little girl from St. Charles who has won hearts nationwide as she battles a rare type of cancer, got a break from the hospital Friday morning for a trip to the movies. With a theater to herself, the 10-year-old was treated to the newest Disney film and even dressed for the part.

Kiera Stout has been battling a rare form of cancer for more than two years and is currently a patient at Mercy Children's Hospital. The Mercy Kids Transport team picked Kiera up from the hospital so she could do something she hasn't done in a while: go to the movies. And it wasn't just any movie. She was going to see "Born in China," a film about Kiera's obsession: Panda Bears. She even wore panda pajamas for the occasion.

Kiera's doctor also made the trip to make sure that her star patient was well taken care of.

"She is on IV infusion and she needs to be monitored while she's here. We want to make sure that she's not just here, but that's she's comfortable and enjoying the movie," said Dr. Heather Bechte, Kiera's physician.

Her mother says for Kiera, the trip to the cinema wasn't just about the pandas, but about the chance to be a normal kid for a day.

"She's pretty sick right now, we all know that, and for her to get out of the hospital and just come to a movie and be a kid just means the world to us," said Robin Stout.