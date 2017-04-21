Police: Loss prevention officer accused of sexual assault might have additional victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Police want to hear from anyone who has made contact with a loss prevention officer accused of sexual assault and kidnapping.

Shawn Ivy, 36, worked as a loss prevention officer for clothing retailer H & M at the Galleria, West County Center, and Taubman Prestige Outlets.

Authorities allege Ivy detained women and coerced them into having sex with him to avoid jail time. The alleged sexual assaults took place at Ivy’s home in St. Charles, police said.

“He would bring these victims from St. Louis County where he worked, over here to St. Charles, and commit the sexual assaults against them,” said Lt. Todd Wilson, St. Charles Police Department.

As Fox 2 first reported, the first alleged incident originated at Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield on Saturday.

A woman filed a report with Des Peres Police that her friend had been detained by Ivy and not released.

Des Peres Police Captain Sean Quinn said his officers immediately contacted Chesterfield police. The different agencies worked together to track down Ivy and arrest him.

Captain Quinn said loss prevention officers cannot make arrests.

“They are not police officers. They are given limited police authority,” Quinn said. “They’re not supposed to take them off mall premises, not unless they’re given some authority other than what they’re given by their license, no.”

Ivy has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault, and is being held on $300,000 cash-only bond.

At this point, three victims have been identified, Lt. Wilson said.

“There may be other victims out there. We don’t know for sure, but we’d like to ask if anyone has had contact with this suspect, to notify their local police department and make a report,” he said.