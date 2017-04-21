Family, friends mourning loss of Laclede employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Family and friends of two murdered Laclede Gas employees spent Friday sharing their memories and feelings about the two men in an attempt to cope with their tragic deaths.

St. Louis homicide detectives said 27-year-old Alex Boschert and 52-year-old William Froelich were gunned down in the 5900 block of Minerva Thursday morning.

The shooter, identified as 51-year-old Clinton Willis, took his own life after killing Boschert and Froelich.

Boschert became the father of a brand new son just a few months ago. Friends said Boschert loved to hunt and fish. His family released a statement saying he treasured his family and friends. Boschert was a customer at the Chain of Rocks Bar and Grill, where friends and his former boss remember the special man.

“Just kind of shell-shocked that something like that happens for no apparent random reason,” said bartender Tracy Schroeder.

“Very giving. He was always active, very active in everything; sports, hunting, fishing, family,” said Jim Rottger, Boschert’s former boss.

The other victim, Froelich, was from the De Soto area. The person who answered the door at Froelich’s home declined to comment. Friends of Froelich posted memories on Facebook.

“Bill Froelich never had anything but a smile on his face, never a bad thing to say about anyone,” said one woman.

Another man posted, “Lost a good friend for no good reason. RIP Bill Froelich you will be missed by all."

Laclede Gas, with the help of United Way, has set up a fund to help the men's families. You’ll find it at www.stl.unitedway.org/lacledegas.