Disney’s The Lion King now playing at The Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR)- Disney`s The Lion King is now playing at The Fabulous Fox! Resident Dance Supervisor Geoff Myers joins us on KPLR 11 with more about the show.

The Lion King draws upon diverse influences from around the world including Balinese puppetry and African music and mask-making. It is a global phenomenon with ten productions around the world which appeals to audiences of all ages!

Myers has been on Broadway or on tour with The Lion King since 2003. His titles have included ensemble male dancer, male swing, fight captain, and most recently a two and half year stint as dance captain for the Las Vegas production.

Before joining The Lion King, he enjoyed a long and successful career as a concert dancer with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

Tickets for Disney`s The Lion King at the Fabulous Fox are on sale now online at MetroTix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.

Prices start at $55 but are subject to change.

The show runs through Sunday, May 7.

Show times are Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There will also be a matinee performance on Thursday, April 20 at 1 p.m.