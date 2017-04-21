Color Run 5k in downtown St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – On a drab and dreary Friday morning, crews continued setting up the rainbow finish line for Saturday’s Color Run.

“The rain, not always the best to run in, but it makes the pictures look 10 times better,” said

Nick Pearson, Event Director. “It makes the color look more vibrant, more everything.”

More everything, indeed, for anyone willing to tackle the five kilometer course through downtown St. Louis. The paint race that celebrates happiness, healthiness, and individuality expects 8,500 individuals to get pelted with packets of paint amidst a cooler, rainy Saturday morning.

“They throw the color on the participants and then each person at the end of the event gets a packet of color that they throw on themselves and create their own art pieces, essentially,” Pearson said.

Race organizers said the 5k has only two rules: wear white at the start and finish the race as a moving portrait.

“The smiles and laughs are contagious,” Pearson said. “So you might be having the worst day on Friday, but you come down Saturday, you’re going to have fun.”