ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Based on The New York Times Best-Selling book “Of the Last Decade,” the live show “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus” takes the stage at the Playhouse at Westport. Reviewed as a great show for couples, the play takes its audience through the trials and tribulations of dating, marriage and the differences between men and women.

Actor Amadeo Fusca from “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live!” joins us to talk more about the latest show at the Playhouse at Westport.

For tickets, visit www.metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111. For more information about the show, visit www.playhouseatwestport.com or the tour page, www.marsvenuslive.com.

To save on half-off tickets, use the promo code KTVI.

“Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live”

April 19 through May 7

Playhouse at Westport Plaza

635 Westport Plaza

Maryland Heights, MO