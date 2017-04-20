Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KPLR) – Kirkwood police officers are looking for two men who robbed a gas station early Thursday morning. Police believe the suspects may also be responsible for other gas station robberies in the area.

Around 2:30 a.m., two men walked into a Mobil on the Run at Manchester and Geyer Rod. One of the men was armed with a gun. According to Kirkwood Detective Dave Smith, the suspects approached a customer and the clerk, and then focused in on the clerk and the cash register.

Smith described the suspect with the gun as an African-American man, standing about six-feet tall, with brown eyes, wearing a blue hoodie, and a multi-colored bandana. The second suspect is said to be an African-American man with a grey hoodie and crooked or missing teeth.

Based on how the suspects were acting, it looks like they have done this before, Smith said.

According to St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire, the Circle K on Telegraph Road was robbed at gunpoint about an hour before the Kirkwood robbery.

The two men seen robbing a QuickTrip on Page Avenue on April 17 look a lot like the two suspects on the video from Mobil on the Run with similar attire.

St. Louis County police cannot confirm if all of the robberies are related.

Anyone with information on the robberies to contact the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.