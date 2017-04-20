Caseyville lawn care company robbed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL (KPLR) – Munie Greencare Professionals has been in business for more than 30 years and management said they’ve never seen anything like this before.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, an unknown number of individuals got onto the property and took off with trucks and lawn equipment, valued at around $180,000. The thieves stole four trucks and three trailers. Each trailer contained six riding lawnmowers, nine backpack leaf blowers, and 13 weed trimmers.

Investigators said they’re following up on several leads and reviewing surveillance video.

The four pickups have distinctive yellow and green ‘Munie Greencare’ decals on the side doors. All the vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505.