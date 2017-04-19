Tank being removed from explosion site in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Weeks after a deadly explosion, a large piece of metal debris will be removed from a Soulard business Wednesday (April 19) morning.

On April 3, an explosion at the Loy-Lange Box Company (222 Russell Boulevard) sent part of the hot water storage tank crashing into the roof of nearby Faultless Linen Company (2030 S. Broadway) about 500 feet away from its origin.

According to St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, that piece of equipment weighs a ton or more, and is a cylinder about three and a half to four feet in diameter and 12 feet long.

Crews will be at Faultless Linen Company Wednesday morning using a crane to remove the piece of tank that fell through the roof.

Three epmloyees died at Faultless Linen Company including a married couple. For all three, it was their first day on the job. An emloyee at Loy-Lange Box Company was also killed in the blast.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion.

The Sons and Daughters of Soulard, a charitable group made up of business leaders in the area, set up a GoFundMe page to help the families of the victims.

More than $34,000 have been raised to date.

To learn more visit: https://www.gofundme.com/faultless-explosion-victims-fund

