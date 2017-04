Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a six-year-old student brought a loaded handgun to KIPP Victory Academy. The gun was located in a classroom. School parents said the incident raises serious concerns.

Two students told teachers and the gun was eventually removed from the student’s desk without incident.

School officials said they’re cooperating with police in the investigation.