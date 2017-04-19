Spoiled winning ticket forces rollover, jackpot may grow to over $400K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, IL (KPLR) - The VFW Post in Caseyville, IL was filled with people hoping to hit the Queen of Hearts Jackpot Wednesday night. There was no winner because organizers were unable to make out the handwriting on the winning ticket. The ticket was declared, “spoiled.”

“I was hoping that they would pick another ticket,” said one player.

Post Commander Tom Clark told the crowd, “We will not redraw. It will be a rollover. When you fill out your ticket, we have to be able to read them. Six pairs of eyes can’t make this scratch out.”

The drawing was for an estimated $365,964. Next week’s drawing could be more than $400,000.

Tickets are sold for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5. Weekly drawings ask winners to guess which number is covering the Queen of Hearts. There are eight remaining numbers for next week’s drawing. Tickets are sold at the VFW Post.

Clark said the money from ticket sales goes back to the jackpot. He says the Post uses beer and soda sales to pay the bills and fund projects benefiting the community and veterans.

“Last year we were able to donate over $50,000 to different community events, veterans’ events and programs,” said Clark. “Last weekend our VFW Riders here at the Post and went down to Camp Hope in Farmington, Missouri and was able to give them a thousand dollars all because of the Queen.”

38.642160 -90.021781