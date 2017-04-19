× Sam Dotson out as St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Sam Dotson is out as St. Louis police chief. His retirement comes 24 hours after the swearing in of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Dotson met with city leaders Wednesday morning and both sides agreed he should retire.

“The chief and I had a chance to talk about the future of the department, and he made the decision to retire,” Krewson.

Deputy Chief Lawrence O’Toole will act as the interim police chief until a permanent chief can be named. O’Toole is a 33-year veteran of the police force and has served in every rank of the department. He was promoted to assistant chief in July 2015.

The police department employs more than 1,300 officers and 500 civilians.

Dotson, 46, joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 1993. He was named police chief in December 2012.

The former police chief briefly announced a mayoral run in October 2016 but withdrew from the race about a month later.

Dotson earned his bachelor’s degree in management from Webster’s University. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from Fontbonne University.