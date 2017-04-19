Questions raised over process to hire new St. Louis Police Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The search is on for the next chief to take over the St. Louis city police department.

Board of Alderman president Lewis Reed who in the past had asked for Dotson's resignation, says it's going to be a long process to pick the right one for the job.

"This opens up the door for a new mayor to do a national search of she would like to and look for people across the country that can come in and understand how to fight crime"

Fox 2 asked Reed if a national search is the way to go-as in, why not consider hiring from within?

"According to our current charter we are required to hire from within right but I'm not sure if the mayor is working to open that up to give her the flexibility of doing the national search. I think it's important to give yourself as many options as possible."

We posed the same question to new city mayor Lyda Krewsen.

In a statement to FOX 2 she says:

"We are conducting a search to find the best possible candidate. We have the authority to look both inside and outside of the city"

But St. Louis Police Officers Association spokesperson Jeff Roorda says, it's legally unclear what the hiring process requires because city and state law are in conflict.

Meaning, it may require a charter change to hire a chief outside of the department.

He says in his opinion, going outside of the department to find a chief is not legal.

We also contacted the Ethical Society of Police asking what they thought of Dotson being out and they tell us quote:

"We support Mayor Lyda Krewson in accepting Chief Dotson`s retirement and believe it is a positive sign of Krewson`s future leadership."

Meanwhile city comptroller Darlene Green says she won't comment on what she thought of Dotson as chief but will say, the community is ready for change.

"The community is frustrated everywhere north and south, frustrated with he guns that remain on the streets and the violence and we've got to do something about it we've got to work hard to cure this."

Kim Gardner, St. Louis City Prosecutor released the following statement:

“We want to thank Chief Dotson for his service to this community. We wish him the very best. We have serious and urgent issues to address and we must continue to look for new ways to reduce crime long-term and build trust in the criminal justice system."

Meanwhile Lewis Reed tells me, pretty soon he will start scheduling hearings with the public safety committee to figure out recommendations for hiring the next police chief.

38.627003 -90.199404