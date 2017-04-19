MERS Goodwill gearing up for recycling and donation drives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - This Earth Day, Goodwill will be doing even more good in their surrounding communities. They are teaming up with The St. Louis Cardinals, Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Area Council and Ikea to host multiple donation and recycling drives.

During these drives, they'll be accepting donations including electronics, food, clothes, shoes, and house ware, along with many other items.

The donation and recycling events will be held this Friday and Saturday.

For details on where these events will be held and how you can participate, click https://mersgoodwill.org/