Homicide investigation underway in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO (KPLR) – The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is investigating a homicide in North St. Louis County. Police tell Fox 2 that 2 persons were killed in the 10500 block of Druid and that St. Louis County police are assisting in the investigation with a crime scene unit.

They also state that a person of interest is at-large, and that officers are canvasing the neighborhood and talking to neighbors