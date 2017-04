Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Missouri Department of Conservation, the World Bird Sanctuary, and Ameren Missouri are teaming up to bring you a unique glimpse at the fastest animal on the planet with a live peregrine falcon nest box webcam.

Jeff Meshach of the World Bird Sanctuary joins Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation in visiting KPLR 11 News at Noon to provide an update on the peregrine falcon cam and share facts about this amazing bird.