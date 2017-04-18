× Multiple car accident sends 7 to the hospital, 2 critical

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis city emergency service are on the scene of an accident in north St. Louis that has sent 7 people to the hospital. Fire department officials say 3 vehicles were involved in the accident around 6:10 pm at the intersection of Julian Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

Two people are in critical condition.

Police have called for extra officers at the scene for crowd and traffic control.

More information will be added to story as it becomes available.

6 people hurt, 2 critically in multi-vehicle crash at Julian and Hamilton in north #STL pic.twitter.com/cT9W8ZKpgX — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) April 18, 2017