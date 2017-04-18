× Man charged in Woodson Terrace shooting

WOODSON TERRACE, MO (KPLR) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting early Monday morning in Woodson Terrace.

According to prosecutors, police got a call about a shooting at a home in the 9300 block of Tutwiler Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the victim was shot by another man who then fled the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect ran to the Dollar General on Woodson Road where, at one point, it was believed he climbed to the roof of the building. Police surrounded the building, but when they closed in the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The homeowner said she had friends over on the night of Easter Sunday and said a new neighbor showed up uninvited. After the man had some drinks, a witness said he became belligerent and began calling another guest’s girlfriend foul names. A fight broke out and the suspect was told to leave the home. The suspect chose to hide outside with a handgun.

When the homeowner and her remaining guests went outside, the suspect appeared and opened fire, striking a male guest several times. The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police located and arrested the suspect, identified as Jeremy Fontaine, about 12 hours later.

Fontaine was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of armed criminal action. He remains jailed on $150,000 bond.