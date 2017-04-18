× Infant remains discovered in north county subdivision

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – Human remains located in a north county subdivision belong to an infant, the St. Louis County Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to Behlman Lake Court on the night of April 15 after people fishing in a lake behind homes discovered the remains.

The medical examiner initially confirmed the remains were human.

After further investigation, the medical examiner said the remains were bones of an infant. The age and sex of the remains has not been determined.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.