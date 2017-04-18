Human remains discovered in north county identified as missing woman

NORTH COUNTY, MO (KPLR)- Police have identified human remains found by a mushroom hunter one week ago in north St. Louis County. The victim is 50-year-old Rocsheill Robinson, who went missing on October 31, 2014.

Officers were called to a wooded area between a retirement community and Christian Northeast Hospital in the 11100 block of Village North Drive around 5 p.m. on April 10.

Authorities say Ms. Robinson checked herself out of Christian Northeast Hospital around 2 p.m. that day. She was last seen exiting the main entrance to the hospital on foot, walking in the parking lot of the hospital.

Robinson called a family member prior to leaving the hospital. Her family says she was in a confused mental state.

Previous coverage: Police looking for missing woman in north St. Louis County

Human remains discovered in north county