West County firefighters gift new deck, ramp for girl with special needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KPLR) – When we first introduced you to Willow Schreiber, getting around her house in Ballwin everyday was a challenge.

"She spends a lot of time in her wheelchair" said mom Andera. "So, for us not to have to physically move it in and out of the house through the steps, it's huge" she said.

When first responders with both West County EMS and the Metro West Fire District heard of her challenges, they knew they had to do something.

"The guys on the trucks found out about this situation, they reached out and it was something that grew legs" said West County EMS Chief Jeff Sadtler. "It wasn't anything in particular, it was a situation that needed to be taken care of and it got handled" he said.

Together with the Home Depot and Family Touch Remodeling, they started to build a new deck for Willow and her family, complete with a ramp to help make everyday simplicities like going in and out of the house a little easier.

"I used to have to pick her up and carry her in and out of the car" said Andrea. "Whereas now we can just wheel her straight out of the garage and up the ramp inside" she said.

Firefighters even made Willow an honorary firefighter. A special day for a special girl thanks to the work of west county first responders.

"We want to leave people in a better position than when we found them" said Metro West Fire District Chief Michael Krause. "So, that's an example of these guys taking the initiative to make something better. That's what we're here to do. It's not above or beyond our roles and responsibilities in our minds" he said.

38.595053 -90.546234