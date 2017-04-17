The stage is set for Lyda Krewson’s inauguration as Mayor of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The stage is set to welcome St. Louis City's newest and first ever woman mayor. Crews have been busy decorating the city hall rotunda for Lyda Krewson's inauguration Tuesday.

The stage has been set and crews have pretty much set up everything that's needed for the ceremony. The chairs are set behind the podium and lawn chairs facing the podium reserved for family and friends.

Some of the rotunda walls and stairs covered in red white and blue bunting.

Getting ready for her inauguration, Mayor-Elect Krewson held meetings Tuesday night with Kansas City Mayor Sly James and St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

James is expected to deliver a pre-inaugural address introduction Lyda Krewson.

In the meantime, Fox 2 caught up with Collector of Revenue Greg Daly who says in the 35 years he has worked at city hall, this is the first-time things will be a little different as far as the set up for the inauguration is concerned, “I’ve been at city hall for many years and this time of the year the third Tuesday of every April when there's a swearing in it's a big deal here at city hall." "I do remember as an old hand here at city hall where it would take a couple of days to construct the actual stage and we'd have carpenters in here and putting up the stage and it was quite an undertaking.”

The swearing in ceremony begins at noon and it's opened to the public.