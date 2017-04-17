Suspect charged in attempt to rundown police officers

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A St. Louis man has been charged with assault for trying to run over two St. Louis police officers with a car this weekend.

Police say they fired at 23-year-old Edward Montgomery during the incident Friday night at an apartment complex on Goodfellow near Gladys.

Officers says it happened while they approached Montgomery’s car after responding to a call for shots fired in the area.

Police say one of the officers shot at the car in fear of his own safety, as the Montgomery’s car came at him, but the suspect drove off.

The shooting is now under investigation by the Force Investigative Unit.