Pony found wandering in Caseyville returned to owners

CASEYVILLE, IL (KPLR) - Update: Caseyville police weren't horsing around! They've solved the mystery of a wandering pony this morning.

According to the Caseyville Police Department's Facebook page, he was found wandering in the 600 Block of Hill Road. They eventually gained his trust and walked him back to their department.

"He was a bit scared but eventually gained our trust and allowed us to walk him back to the Police Department. Please help us find his owner by sharing this post. If you know who he belongs to be sure to give us a call. Thank you for all your help!"

Investigators say the owners loaned the pony to someone for a party and he managed to escape. The borrowers have since come forward and are walking the pony back to his home.