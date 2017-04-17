PICTURES: The Super Run 5K 2017

Posted 10:09 am, April 17, 2017

Hundreds of runners of all ages grabbed their capes and flew over to Creve Coeur Lake Saturday for The Super Run, a national series of Superhero-themed 5K fun runs that partner with nonprofit organizations to help raise funds and awareness for their cause.

Photo Gallery

