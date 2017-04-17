Officer shot at in North St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – St. Louis police are investigating shots fired at one of its officer early Monday morning on North 13th Street in north St. Louis. The officer was stopped at a stop light on North 14th Street when he witnessed a suspect in vehicle hanging out of the sunroof firing an assault rifle at numerous individuals in a parking lot in the 1500 block of North 13th street.Some of the individuals on parking lot returned fire at the suspect and vehicle.

The officer followed the suspect vehicle and radioed is position and circumstances.

While following the suspect vehicle, the officer came under fire from a person in the car, forcing he officer to back-off to a safe distance in East 14th Street.

Police lost track of the suspect vehicle.

Several cars and home in the area sustained damage from the bullets fired.

One person was shot, a 22-year-old female, was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg.

If captured, the suspects could face the following charges: assault 1st degree on a law enforcement officer, assault 1st degree, and shot fired into a dwelling.

An investigation is ongoing.