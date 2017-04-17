Missouri American Water sends out alert after company truck is stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO (KPLR) – Missouri American Water is sending out an alert regarding a stolen vehicle. One of the company’s 2008 Dodge Dakota work trucks was stolen Monday. A worker parked the vehicle along Woodson Road in Breckenridge Hills. The vehicle was taken while the worker was checking meters.

“There have been instances across the country where unscrupulous people use utility companies as an excuse to enter somebody’s house and commit a crime,” said Missouri American Water Spokesman Brian Russell. “And so, that’s really why we want to get the word out on this.”

Russell said the water company filed a police report. He said the thief’s motives are not known but the company wanted to alert customers just in case the thief had ulterior motives.

“We want to put the word out just so people are aware,” said Russell.

He encourages customers to use caution and reminds them workers have ID badges and uniforms. He encouraged anyone wanting to make sure the person they are dealing with is a water company employee to call Missouri American Water’s call center at 866-430-0820.

For more information about the alert the company posted information through its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/missouriaw/.

