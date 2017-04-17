Mayor Francis Slay’s final day in office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - It is the end of a political era today at St. Louis City Hall. Today is the final day in office for Mayor Francis Slay, the longest serving Mayor in St. Louis history.

Slay has been coming to City Hall as a member of St. Louis city government for more than 30 years. But that will come to an end after today. His official portrait will be hung outside of the mayor's office at City Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Slay was first elected as an alderman back in 1985. Ten years later, Slay was elected as the Board of Alderman President and in 2001 was elected mayor. He has served 16 years as St. Louis mayor, opting not to run for another term in this latest election cycle.

Slay has dealt with many issues during his tenure from concerns about violent crime in the city to a new Cardinals stadium to losing the Rams to a downtown rebirth and securing the future NGA site in north city.

As one final chapter of St. Louis political history is written today, another begins tomorrow. That is when Lyda Krewson will be inaugurated as St Louis` next Mayor.

Krewson, a democrat, defeated several other democrats in the March primary then won going away in the April 4th general election. She will be St louis' first female mayor.

After leaving office, Slay will return to private life as an attorney. He will be working for the Kansas City-based firm of Spencer Fane, but Slay will be based in downtown St. Louis.

Mayor Francis Slay official portrait: Video courtesy of John Pertzborn